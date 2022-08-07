| Ghmc To Organise Slew Of Programmes To Mark 75 Years Of Independence

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:26 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: With the State government deciding to celebrate ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham’ for two weeks, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is organising a slew of programmes to mark 75 years of Independence.

As a part of the festivities, the Deputy Commissioners of the GHMC were instructed to make sure the National Flags are distributed and hoisted in all houses duly following the flag code during hoisting.

Plantation drives, cultural programmes, kavi sammelanam in GHMC Head Office, blood donations camps in all zones, distribution of fruits and sweets at night shelters etc are the other events scheduled as part of the celebrations.

The GHMC Zonal Commissioners have also been instructed to make a documentary film on the task assigned to them and furnish the details to the State government.

Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham – GHMC schedule:

*August 9: Commencement of distribution of National Flags to all houses

*August 10: Plantation of saplings at 75 open spaces identified to develop Freedom Parks

* August 11: Freedom Run

*August 12: Jateeya Samiksha Raksha Bandhan

*August 13: Rallies at ward level

*August 14: Janapada Kalakarula Pradarshini

*August 15: Independence Day celebrations

*August 16: Singing of National Anthem at a designated time and Kavi Sammelanam in GHMC Head Office

*August 17: Blood donation camps in all GHMC Zones

*August 18: Freedom Cup Sports Tournament for GHMC employees and youth

*August 19: Distribution of fruits and sweets at GHMC night shelter

*August 20: Rangoli on the theme of patriotism by women employees

*August 21: Special meeting of the GHMC General Body