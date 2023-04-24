GHMC to revamp Sanath Nagar crematorium with a cost of Rs 10 crore

The crematorium in Sanath Nagar constituency is all set to be revamped from scratch by GHMC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Hyderabad: The crematorium near the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Sanath Nagar constituency is all set to be revamped from scratch by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Being planned to have more features and facilities than the existing Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills, the GHMC will develop the Sanath Nagar crematorium with a cost of Rs 10 crore.

The facilities that will come up in the crematorium include funeral platforms, a building equipped with seating arrangements, amenities like drinking water and wash areas, storage facilities for ashes, prayer hall, sufficient parking, lockers, apart from pathways, plantation and landscaping.

“We will deploy security guards and install CCTV cameras as a part of security measures. We are also planning to put in place a mechanism where the last rites are streamed online for the family members who are unable to attend the funeral,” Animal Husbandry Minister, T Srinivas Yadav, who visited the crematorium on Monday, said.

“This graveyard is spread on a land parcel measuring around 7.5 acres and it will be developed better than Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam,” he said. The facility will be available for residents from Sanath Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally and Khairatabad.

Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi, GHMC Commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar, GHMC Zonal Commissioner of Khairatabad Zone Ravi Kiran and others were present.