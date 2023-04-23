Hyderabad: Four mobile control rooms to tackle emergencies

Through this initiative, the EV&DM plans to execute the rescue operations on a war footing

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 AM, Sun - 23 April 23

Hyderabad: Four advanced and well-equipped mobile control rooms will soon join the GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) fleet of vehicles, and used during fire mishaps, floods, building collapses etc.

These mobile control rooms will be set up in trucks with a mounted camera and equipped with screens, Wifi, an inter-departmental communication network, drones, and advance machinery used in rescue operations.

In case of a disaster, this vehicle will be rushed to the spot and using a drone, visuals will be captured and the same will be displayed on the screens of the mobile control room.

Through this initiative, the EV&DM plans to execute the rescue operations on a war footing. Another major feature that will be incorporated in these vehicles is the inter-departmental communication network for better coordination between State government departments especially the ones involved in rescue operations.

During emergencies, the officials of various line departments including the police equipped with their respective Very High Frequency (VHF) devices will be in the mobile control room that is rushed to the spot.

The officials of Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services (TSDRFS) , Police (Law & Order and Traffic) and the GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) etc stationed will coordinate and execute the rescue operations. This coordination, an official with the GHMC said, will be a game changer in rescue operations and in saving valuable lives. “The mobile control room will update the Disaster Response Force (DRF) about search operations and traffic police can be kept informed about movement of ambulances heading there,” he said.

The vehicles will be equipped with latest paraphernalia needed in tackling emergency situations and include advanced machinery that can lift huge slab portions when deployed in building collapse incidents. The GHMC which happens to be the first municipal body in the country to have an exclusive Disaster Response Force, will also become the first one to deploy mobile control rooms.

The EV&DM is the brainchild of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA& UD) Minister KT Rama Rao and its unit, DRF has been engaged in providing valuable relief operations in Hyderabad, especially during heavy rains and other untoward incidents.