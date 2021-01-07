GHMC to rope in new agencies to monitor civic works

GHMC invites reputed universities or colleges to conduct the third party checks of works being done

Hyderabad: With the initiative of third party checks for different works yielding the desired results, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now roping in new agencies to continue the exercise of conducting third party checks.

The move to involve different agencies for third party checks of different works was taken up by the civic body following complaints and criticism from different quarters over the poor quality of civil works in the past. For the current financial year, nine agencies are working for GHMC and their contract is set to expire on March 31.

GHMC is now inviting reputed universities or colleges to conduct the third party checks as a means to continue the exercise of involving experts in assessing the quality of works being done. The selected institutions will be functioning as third party Quality Control Agency and provide independent assessment of the quality works at different stages of construction.

The selected agencies will be setting up a quality control system with the help of prescribed testing norms through a competent team of technical personnel. Their task include inspecting the site before commencement of work, during progress of the work and verifying the quality standards being maintained at the site.

In case of any discrepancy or error, the same has to be pointed out to the client, besides suggesting remedial measures. This apart, the agency has to conduct tests, checks, sampling of materials and work as per the specified standards. Basically, the agency will be involved in inspection of projects which are taken up with a budget of over Rs. 5 lakh.

Accordingly, last year between April and October, the nine third party agencies have carried out 3,230 inspections of different works executed in different parts of the city. After the inspections, they submitted to the municipal corporation that quantum of revenue had to be recovered pertaining to 2,108 works, including adverse reports in few cases.

Based on their reports, the municipal corporation will hold bill payments or make the contractors re-execute the works or fix the substandard works.

