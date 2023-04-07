GHMC to soon distribute aids, appliances and artificial limbs to specially-abled

The distribution programme will start soon in all the GHMC circles and Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi will inaugurate the programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will soon distribute over Rs 3.86 crore selected aids and appliances and artificial limbs to 3,619 specially-abled and eligible senior citizens for free.

From June 20, 2022, to July 07, 2022, the GHMC had organised 30 identification and assessment camps in different parts of the city to identify eligible beneficiaries. Based on this exercise, 4,456 beneficiaries were identified in the assessment camps and 9,250 selected Aids and appliances worth Rs 3,86,80,238 have been procured.

Out of the total beneficiaries, 837 did not submit the relevant documents and following this, the material procured for them will not be distributed and their application will be kept on hold.

While the camps were organised along with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), the equipment has been procured with GHMC funds. These include wheelchairs, tricycles, arm kits, cervical collars, crutch elbow devices, daisy players, kits for leprosy affected people, hearing aids, prosthesis, brace deluxe and callipers are some of the equipment procured.

Total number of beneficiaries: 4,456

Zone-wise:

LB Nagar:361

Charminar: 981

Khairathabad: 687

Serilingampally: 843

Kukatpally: 752

Secunderabad: 832