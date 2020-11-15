GHMC transforming Hyderabad

City has undergone a major infrastructural metamorphosis in last six years

Hyderabad: From an improved road network that come dotted with a series of flyovers offering conflict free movement for vehicles, to glistening new bus bays and creation of new green lung spaces to facilities for pedestrians, Hyderabad has been undergoing a major infrastructural metamorphosis in the last six years.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) perhaps has never been so ambitious in improving the city infrastructure and amenities and driven by the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, the civic body has been constantly engaged in finding solutions to long pending issues and coming up with new and innovative projects.

A perusal of the GHMC expenditure share reveals it to be an amount of Rs 32,532.87 crore since 2014-15. While an amount of Rs 15,724.11 crore was for different investment categories since 2014-15 till August 2020, the expenditure on works in progress was Rs 16,808.77 crore.

In the last six years, i.e. between 2014 and 2020, this total expenditure of GHMC went into works that included housing, illumination, development of parks, implementing welfare schemes and enforcement.

The State government’s decision to consistently back infrastructure projects of GHMC has resulted in initiating a number of projects, some very innovative like the recently inaugurated Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge under the Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP).

With an investment of Rs 24,000 crore, as many as seven skyways with a length of 137 km, 11 major corridors with a length of Rs 166 km have been taken up. Several critical works under the SRDP have already been completed easing the traffic congestion at the busiest traffic junctions of Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Ayyappa Society, etc.

Steel Bridges have commenced at Indira Park, Owaisi Junction, etc. and in addition, 46 flyovers have been taken up under SRDP while works related to 27 missing link roads are underway by HRDCL, apart from 709 kilometres of roads under seven packages taken up by under Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP).

