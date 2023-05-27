GHMC Urban Biodiversity wing circle manager suspended

Circle Manager who is on deputation with GHMC was suspended after Peltoforum trees along Hitec City- KPHB Road spread around 3.5 km were axed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Urban Biodiversity wing circle manager of Serilingampally Zone, K Chandrakanth Reddy has been suspended.

According to the Telangana Forest Department, the Circle Manager who is on deputation with GHMC was suspended after Peltoforum trees along Hitec City- KPHB Road spread around 3.5 km were axed. The trees were chopped following a road widening proposal, said a GHMC official.

The suspension orders were issued by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Rakesh Mohan Dobriyal after conducting an enquiry into the incident. The action was initiated after environmentalist, Vinay Vangala brought it to the notice of the Telangana Forest Department and GHMC.

