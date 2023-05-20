GHMC imposes ban on road cutting and digging until further orders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:20 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming monsoon, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has imposed a ban on road cutting and digging until further orders. However, permissions were accorded for road cutting for the laying of optical fibre cable, pipelines etc to government departments and private agencies.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TSTRANSCO), and Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) were some departments executing works in different parts of the city by excavating the roads.

As a part of pre-monsoon preparedness, the road cuttings would be stopped and trench filling with stone dust and temporary restoration has to be done by the departments and agencies that excavated the roads. Restoration of the road cuttings should be completed by May 31 and the Executive Engineers of GHMC would take necessary action and ensure the road users do not face inconvenience.

The ban is likely to be lifted on October 31 and if there is any urgent requirement to dig any particular road, permission has to be obtained from the GHMC Commissioner.

“Any special requirement to dig a road should be brought to the notice of the GHMC Commissioner and specific permission should be obtained and all necessary precautions at the site are mandatory,” said an official.

According to the order issued by the GHMC Commissioner, in case of instructions related to road cutting being violated, the Executive Engineers concerned would be held responsible. In addition to this, future applications for road cutting submitted by the department or the agency that has violated the instructions would be reviewed.