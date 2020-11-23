GHMC will be gateway for BJP to rule South India: Tejasvi Surya

He urged the BJYM activists to continue the work that they had started in Dubbak by-election so that the party can win Telangana in 2023 and then subsequently all the southern States.

Hyderabad: Stressing the need to win the GHMC elections for BJP to spread its wings across south India, BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president and MP Tejasvi Surya said a win in the corporation elections would serve as the gateway for the party in the southern States. He urged the BJYM activists to continue the work that they had started in Dubbak by-election so that the party can win Telangana in 2023 and then subsequently all the southern States.

Addressing “Change Hyderabad” programme organised by the BJYM at Vivekananda Institute of Technology here, Surya called upon the voters of Hyderabad to bring about change by defeating TRS. “Development of urban areas has been the strength of BJP as two Prime Ministers from BJP concentrated on revival of urban infrastructure while the earlier Congress governments only talked about rural areas,” he said, adding: “The Narendra Modi government has released funds to convert Hyderabad into a Smart city but the State government has pocketed that money and did nothing to develop Hyderabad.”

Vote for TRS-MIM if you want two CMs

Earlier, BJP State President Bandi Sanjay, continuing with his divisive approach, alleged that if the people of Hyderabad allow the MIM to occupy the Mayor’s seat, then the “State will have two Chief Ministers and two flags like erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State.” “There will be two Chief Ministers as the MIM has already warned the TRS that they will not allow Chandrashekhar Rao or his son K T Rama Rao to enter the old city for campaign,” he said.

He challenged the TRS leaders to enter the old city and campaign for TRS candidates who filed nominations against MIM candidates. “I ask the voters to defeat the TRS as it will hoist a MIM man as Mayor. It is up to you whether you want a Green flag or a saffron flag in Hyderabad,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the people of Hyderabad are ready to bring change by defeating the TRS. Calling upon the voters to defeat the ruling party, he accused the TRS and MIM of trying to make the entire Hyderabad city into an “underdeveloped communal old city.”

