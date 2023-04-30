GHMC’s DRF teams recover 19 bikes from nalas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 AM, Sun - 30 April 23

Hyderabad: The GHMC Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams who swung into action following heavy rains that lashed the city in the early hours of Saturday, recovered 19 bikes that were washed away into city nalas.

Soon as the city witnessed the downpour accompanied by gusty winds, the DRF started relief measures in areas that were inundated and attended to 59 rain-related complaints in different parts of the city.

Among them, 15 were about water stagnation, 25 were related to uprooted trees and tree branches obstructing the traffic and 19 complaints were related to vehicles being washed away in nalas.

Kalasiguda, Lalapet, Lingampally, Hakimpet (Karwan), Toli Chowk, Nallakunta, Padma Rao Nagar and Sudarshan Nagar Colony in Serilingampally were among the areas where the DRF teams attended to complaints. Apart from clearing catch-pits, garbage choking the nalas and draining out water from low-lying areas, the teams also removed tangled wires and pumped out water apartment cellars.

After the rains ceased, sanitation staff cleared the garbage and silt accumulated due to stagnant water and entomology wing took up fogging of these areas.

