Hyderabad: GHMC officials suspended for negligence in discharging their duties

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:10 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Hyderabad: Following the death of a girl after she slipped into a manhole in Kalasiguda, Secunderabad, two Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials were suspended for negligence in discharging their duties

The GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, suspended Assistant Engineer of Begumpet circle, M Tirumalaiah and work inspector, Hari Krishna.

They were also asked to give a summary report regarding the incident within 10 days.