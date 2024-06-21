GHMC’s EV&DM wing to get brand-new safety equipment

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 June 2024, 05:25 PM

File photo.

Hyderabad: Being one of the primary rescue teams in the city, the Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing of GHMC is soon expected to get brand-new equipment.

As many as 119 equipment are on the list of requirements to help the Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams gear up to undertake operations.

The department has recently published a tender for the supply and delivery of disaster rescue tools, uniforms, and other items. Waist harnesses, safety nets, rope and telescopic ladders, life jackets, different kinds of axes and shovels, submersible pumps, fire proximity suits, medical kits, and others.

With the last date for submission of bids being Friday, the quotes will be inspected by the technical team and contracts are expected to be finalized soon.

Recently, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari extended the services of the DRF teams up to Outer Ring Road (ORR) and 15 more teams will be added to the existing 30 DRF teams.

Meanwhile, GHMC has also published tenders to axe and translocate trees around the Darulshifa Circle for junction improvement works.