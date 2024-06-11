GHMC DRF being strengthened: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari

11 June 2024

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari said that GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) was being strengthened by providing additional staff and appropriate machinery to deal with disasters.

At present, 30 DRF teams are working under the GHMC limits. Now, 15 more teams will be added and their services will be extended to Outer Ring Road (ORR).

“The DRF teams’ services will be extended up to Hyderabad ORR to deal with heavy rains and other calamities effectively and avoid any kind of inconvenience to citizens,” Santhi Kumari said at a meeting with officials here on Tuesday.

Apart from Hyderabad, DRF teams should be formed in Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam and other cities and the existing DRF teams should be strengthened, the Chief Secretary said.

The officials were advised to work in coordination with the NDRF during calamities. She also directed to study the performance of disaster response teams in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bangalore.

Recently, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the officials to set up a proper system to prevent any kind of inconvenience to people in case of heavy rains and floods upto ORR.

Accordingly a special meeting was conducted at the Secretariat. As there are a large number of pharma companies in Hyderabad, the Chief Secretary suggested that special teams with special training for chemical fire prevention should be formed.

She also said that GHMC officials should initiate measures in coordination with the relevant line departments such as Municipal, Police, Electricity, water board etc and ensure that people were not put to any hardships.