Giorgia Andriani stuns in a green lehenga at Baba Siddiqui’s annual Iftar party

The actor looked absolutely stunning as she donned the chic avatar at the Iftar party. She completed her look with a sleek choker and earring set.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:08 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Hyderabad: Baba Siddiqui’s annual Iftar party is one of the most talked-about events in the filmdom. Every year, a bunch of Bollywood celebrities gets invited to the feast and they all arrive dressed up for the party. Last night, many popular faces were seen attending the Iftar party, but one who turned all heads was Giorgia Andriani.

Giorgia looked jaw-dropping in a green lehenga with a deep neck choli and a long floral cape. The actor looked absolutely stunning as she donned the chic avatar at the Iftar party. She completed her look with a sleek choker and earring set. Her locks were open, and the makeup was on point.

Check out her glamorous look no:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

She also posed for the paparazzi at the party and received many compliments from her fans. One user wrote, “Simply stunning”, while another said, “Hottest girl of b town right now (sic).”

On the work front, Giorgia is currently enjoying appreciation from netizens for her latest song with T-Series’ ‘BIBA’. The actor will soon also make her Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade in ‘Welcome to Bajrangpur’.