Girl Child Day: Need for gender equality in all spheres

By | D. Aashritha | Published: 6:10 pm 7:42 pm

National Girl Child Day is celebrated on January 24. The objective behind celebrating National Girl Child Day is to provide support and opportunities to the girls in the country. PMS, Alwal celebrated “National Girl Child Day” virtually which saw the participation of students from VIII & IX classes.

Students spoke about the importance of gender equality and the role played by girls in society. This was followed by a poem on women by a class IV student. Students recalled the contribution of women personalities in various fields like education, sports, arts, science and technology and other fields.

Then followed a tete-a-tete session with gynaecologist Dr Nabat. She spoke about the pain and struggle that a woman overcomes in her life. The assembly concluded by vote of thanks. The assembly created awareness about rights of a girl child and the respect she has to receive from society.

– D. Aashritha

VIII-B, Pallavi Model School Alwal

