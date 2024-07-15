Girls kabaddi tourney begins at Johnson Grammar School

The two-day event features 350 students from various CISCE schools across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, competing in the Under 14, 17, and 19 categories.
Hyderabad: The CISCE AP and Telangana Regional Girls Kabaddi Tournament kicked off at Johnson Grammar School, Kuntluru on Monday.
The two-day event features 350 students from various CISCE schools across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, competing in the Under 14, 17, and 19 categories. Dr B Mallikarjun Rao, chairman of Kuntluru and LB Nagar Johnson Grammar Schools, attended the inauguration, with Telangana Kabaddi Association general secretary Jagadishwar Yadav as the chief guest.
Speaking at the event, Mallikarjun Rao expressed his delight in organising the tournament and highlighted the importance of kabaddi for both boys and girls.