Telangana High Court rules for transgender reservation in law admissions

The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Telangana Council for Higher Education, The Convenor TG LAWCET and PGLCET 2024, Bar Council of India and Osmania University to treat transgender candidates as a separate category entitled to horizontal reservation in law course admissions.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 August 2024, 12:38 AM

By Legal Correspondent

Hyderabad: 1. The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Telangana Council for Higher Education, The Convenor TG LAWCET and PGLCET 2024, Bar Council of India and Osmania University to treat transgender candidates as a separate category entitled to horizontal reservation in law course admissions. The Division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao were dealing with a writ plea filed by Mallula Nagasri challenging the validity of Rule 7 of the Telangana Law Courses (Regulation of Admissions into 3-year and 5-year LL.B/B.L. Courses through Common Entrance Test) Rules, 2006, and the notification dated July 24, 2024. A. Satyasiri, counsel for the petitioner contended that petitioner belongs to the Backward Class (B) category, and that the existing rules failed to provide horizontal reservation for transgender persons, placing them on par with other candidates in the same caste group. The counsel highlighted the Supreme Court’s decision in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) v. Union of India, which mandates the inclusion of transgender persons in the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) and directs the extension of reservations to them in educational institutions and public appointments. The bench after considering the said submissions, by relying on the said Apex court judgment directed respondents to classify the petitioner as a transgender candidate and provide the benefits of admission to the LL.B. course accordingly. Additionally, petitioner will be entitled to the reservation benefits applicable to the Backward Class (B) category, the court said.

