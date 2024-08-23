Kourtyard Katcheri brings classical dance to Hyderabad homes

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 24 August 2024, 01:22 AM

Hyderabad: Quietly reviving the tradition of in-home classical dance performances, Kourtyard Katcheri, a unique initiative in Hyderabad, is keen on creating a bridge between artists and audiences in an intimate setting. Founded by dancers Kiranmayee Madupu and Srilekhya Karamchati, the art community brings classical dance into the cozy, personal spaces of Hyderabad’s homes.

The aim is to cultivate a deeper connection between the art form and its patrons, fostering a culture of appreciation and understanding of art. The concept took shape early last year when Srilekhya, a Kuchipudi classical dancer, and Kiranmayee, a Bharatanatyam dancer and entrepreneur, observed a dwindling presence of classical arts in the city. “In cities like Bengaluru and Chennai, inhome concerts have long been a tradition. The culture is not as deeply rooted in Hyderabad as it should be,” said Srilekhya, adding “There is a dire need for patrons of the arts here.”

They launched Kourtyard Katcheri in March last year with the first event held at Kiranmayee’s home. Despite initial uncertainty, the concept resonated well with Hyderabad’s art lovers.“To our surprise, a lot of people were genuinely interested and offered their resources — be it their homes, logistics, or support staff — for future events,” says Srilekhya. Each Kourtyard Katcheri event is tailored to a small gathering of around 30 people, though plans are in the works to scale up to 50, without losing the intimate essence. The performances are more than just a showcase of talent; they’re a conversation between the artist and the audience, designed to make attendees feel the dance profoundly. As Srilekhya explains, “It’s about understanding what the dancer is trying to convey through their art. We curate the most talented and skillful dancers who can evoke emotions through their performances.”

The quarterly events have hosted five editions so far, each offering an eclectic mix of performances and meaningful exchanges between artists and audiences. Recalling the debut event which featured Chennaibased Bharatanatyam dancer Divya Nayar, Srilekhya Karamchati shares, “Divya performed an eclectic set, starting with Nritta pieces to introduce Bharatanatyam and a Telugu Padam for cultural resonance. As the evening progressed, the audience made personal requests, which the dancer gracefully accommodated.” She added, “All our events are like that. They flow, just like a meaningful conversation.” Looking ahead, Kourtyard Katcheri is exploring the possibility of hosting events in aesthetically aligned commercial spaces to accommodate growing interest while still retaining the personal touch that has made the series a success.

The founders hope to inspire more such events across various art forms and encourage Hyderabad’s affluent to contribute resources. The next event is scheduled for November, with updates available on their Instagram page, @kourtyard.katcheri.