Hyderabad: GITAM Prof BVR Tata selected for Raja Ramanna Fellowship

Department of Atomic Energy has selected GITAM's professor BVR Tata for the Raja Ramanna Fellowship

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:53 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Prof BVR Tata

Hyderabad: Prof. BVR Tata, a Distinguished Professor at the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research, GITAM (Deemed to be University), has been selected by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India, for the prestigious recognition of the Raja Ramanna Fellowship (RRF).

As part of the Fellowship, the professor will focus on fabricating novel photonic materials, and more precisely, photonic crystals and photonic band gap materials.

The duration of the Fellowship is three years.

PJTSAU PR Officer awarded PhD

Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) Public Relations Officer Vannoj Sudhakar has been awarded PhD in Communication and Journalism by the Osmania University.

Sudhakar has done his PhD research work on the topic ‘Communication challenges in promoting new crop varieties/technologies among farmers and consumers: A case study of Telangana Sona’ under the supervision of Prof. PL Visweswarao, a press release said on Tuesday.

Erstwhile Mahabubnagar district was selected for the study, which revealed that the interpersonal communication between farmers and word of mouth among consumers has played a vital role in spreading and promoting Telangana Sona rice among consumers and farmers.