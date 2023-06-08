GITAM student creates own conversation bot, gets recognised by Harvard World Records

Adhvika AI Conversational Bot is an innovation by Raju that leverages cutting-edge technology to facilitate natural and engaging conversations

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:54 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

File photo of Vamsi Krishnam Raju

Sangareddy: A BTech second-year student CSE (AI &ML) at GITAM School of Technology, Hyderabad, Devaraju Vamsi Krishnam Raju, has been recognised by the Harvard World Records, London for his work on an AI Conversational Bot, which he named ‘Adhvika’.

The Adhvika AI Conversational Bot is an innovation by Raju that leverages cutting-edge technology to facilitate natural and engaging conversations.

It is a groundbreaking voice assistant equipped with its own advanced language model, designed to revolutionise the way we manage our tasks and boost our productivity. With extensive capabilities, Adhvika seamlessly integrates into our daily routine to simplify various tasks and enhance efficiency.

“From composing and sending emails to setting reminders and managing task schedules, Adhvika is a trusted companion, says Raju.

“Say goodbye to manual typing and let Adhvika take care of drafting emails with impeccable precision, allowing you to focus on the content and ensure effective communication. Whether it’s a Word document or a PDF, simply dictate our thoughts, and Adhvika will transform them into well-structured and professionally formatted files, saving valuable time and effort,” he said, adding Adhvika could also assist with organising one’s daily agenda, tracking appointments, and setting timely reminders.