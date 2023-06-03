Hyderabad: GITAM holds 14th graduation ceremony

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Hyderabad: GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad organized its 14th graduation ceremony on Saturday in which 1265 students obtained eligibility to receive degrees in different streams such as engineering, management, science, pharmacy, humanities, and Architecture at GITAM Hyderabad Campus.

Addressing the students, Prof. Pramath Raj Sinha, Founding Dean of Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad, who was the chief guest in the Graduation Ceremony, advised “lessons outside the classroom are more important than lessons inside the classroom”.

As part of the convocation ceremony, honorary doctorate (D.Litt.) was presented to MLC and Sahitya Akademi awardee, Goreti Venkanna for his outstanding contributions to Telugu Literature and language.

GITAM’s president M Sri Bharath advised the graduates to update their knowledge in order to stride forward in their career.

GITAM-Hyderabad Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. D.S.Rao, in his annual report, said that GITAM Hyderabad currently has over 7500 regular students, including the 55 international students. The Career Guidance Centre assists students in exploring their career choices; over 180 companies from various sectors visited the campus and offered placements to over 700 students, with the highest package of 18 lakhs and a median salary of 5.1 Lakhs. MBA graduates have received an average salary of Rs. 8.00 Lakhs.

Dr. D.Gunasekaran, Registrar proposed a vote of thanks. GITAM Secretary M. Bharadwaj; Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dayananda Siddavattam; Pro Vice- Chancellors- Dr. Gitanjali Batmanabane, Medical Sciences; Dr. Gouthama Rao Yejju, Campus Life; Deans- Prof. Kolluru Sree Krishna (Science); Prof. Vijaysekhar C, (Engineering); Prof. Vibhuti Sachdev (Architecture); Syed Akbaruddin (Kautilya School of Public Policy); Amit Bhadra (Management); Resident Director DVVSR Varma; Heads of the various Institutes and others participated in the convocation.