GITAM and IIT Hyderabad to support 75 innovators

Selected innovators will get benefits including financial aid of up to Rs 1 lakh, mentorship, prototyping support and co-working space

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: GITAM (Deemed to be) University’s entrepreneurship & innovation cell, Venture Development Centre (VDC) has signed a MoU with iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad to support 75 innovators.

The iTIC Incubator in collaboration with Greenko Group has launched a new programme called Bold & Unique Idea Led Development (BUILD), to support UG students and recent graduates to give shape to their innovative ideas and eventually turn them into a startup.

Under the BUILD initiative, it signed the MoU with 14 incubators pan-India to promote the programme, and to scout, shortlist and support 75 innovators.

Selected innovators will get benefits including financial aid of up to Rs 1 lakh, mentorship, prototyping support and co-working space. At the end of the 12-month programme, innovators could get a chance for pre-incubation support and further grants at iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad.

Innovators can apply through the iTIC website: itic.iith.ac.in build with the deadline being July 5.

