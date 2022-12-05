Tech Expo ‘ATOMS-22’: GITAMites bag second and third positions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:06 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Hyderabad: G-Electra (Smart Systems Club), Department of Electrical, Electronics and Communication Engineering (EECE), School of Technology, GITAM, Hyderabad won the second and third prizes in Tech Expo ‘ATOMS-22’, recently organized at the BITS Hyderabad.

Home Automation and Blended Vision projects of GITAM bagged the second and third positions with a monetary award. Apart from that, the projects were highly extolled by the judges. Teams from various universities across India working on long-term projects were called to showcase their models/prototypes in this competition. The teams set up the stalls and demonstrated their models, followed by a presentation, a press release said.

EECE second-year students P.Deepak, G.Anirudh, B.Gurpreet Singh, and Ch. Amoolya demonstrated the Home Automation project and third-year students MVSN Pranav, K.Manikanta and Divya Sagar presented the Blended Vision project.

Prof. D.S.Rao, Pro VC, GITAM, Hyderabad, Prof. N.Seetaramaiah, Principal, School of Technology, Prof. T Madhavi, HoD, EECE, Y.Damodar Rao, Research Engineer, Dr. D Anitha and M.Naresh Kumar, G-Electra club coordinators appreciated both the team members on their achievement.