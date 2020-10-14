Gitanjali Devashray: Kids vow to protect wildlife

Each child also took part in an activity of adopting a new animal and also designed an animal protector badge.

Nursery students of Gitanjali Devashray celebrated “Wildlife Week”. They were taken on a virtual trip to the forest where children saw animals in their natural habitat. Children were introduced to some new wild animals like anteater, bison, elk, impala, skunk, numbat, snow leopard, nyala among others.

Each child also took part in an activity of adopting a new animal and also designed an animal protector badge. The students were told about the importance of saving wildlife and the effects of cutting down trees. They have taken their initiatives to save and protect wildlife by taking part in the activity. They coloured alphabet animals that read “PROTECT WILDLIFE”

