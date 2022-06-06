Give importance to sanitation in Pattana Pragathi, Puvvada tells officials

Published Date - 06:43 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar took part in road repair works at Gandhi Chowk in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has directed the authorities to complete all the works prescribed in the ongoing Pattana Pragathi programme in Khammam city.

The minister along with Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar and Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi inspected Pattana Pragathi works in several municipal divisions on Monday. He took part in road repair works at Gandhi Chowk area in the city.

Ajay Kumar inspected nurseries in 14th, 16th, 36th, 40th, 41st, 42nd and 45th divisions, distributed plants to the locals and interacted with them. He told the municipal officials to clean and preserve government lands in the 51st and 52nd divisions in the NSP camp area.

Municipal officials were asked about the works being executed in the present Pattana Pragathi and the state of work undertaken in previous year. Maintaining proper sanitation was also a primary responsibility to avoid spreading of seasonal diseases, he said.

The minister stated that it was the responsibility of the authorities to ensure that the benefits of government welfare schemes reach to all those who were eligible in a timely manner besides implementing development works in rural and urban areas. Ajay Kumar called on all public representatives and officials to actively take part in Palle, Pattana Pragathi undertaken by the State government and become partners in the comprehensive development of Telangana.

In some divisions works related to Pattana Prakrithi Vanam and nurseries were not on expected lines. Officials concerned need to focus on such divisions. For the ensuing Haritha Haram programme plants have to be prepared beyond the government target, he added. Earlier in the day Ajay Kumar planted saplings at his residence in the city as part of Brahma Kumaris ‘Kalp Taruh’ initiative, wherein it was planned to plant 40 lakh saplings across the country.

The minister has appealed to the public to realise the importance of plants and plant saplings as a matter of duty. Deputy Mayor Fatima Zohara, AMC Chairman Lakshmi Prasanna, TRS leaders Pagadala Nagaraju, Gundala Krishna and others were present.

