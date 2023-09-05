Global port operator DP World to invest Rs.215 crore in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:43 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: One of the world’s largest port operators, DP World, has decided to invest Rs.215 crore in Telangana and expand its operations. This announcement was made after Industries Minister KT Rama Rao met with Group EVP (Corporate Finance and Business Development) Anil Mohta at Dubai on Tuesday.

The company will set up its inland container depot in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs.165 crore, besides expanding its operations.

During the meeting with company representatives, the Industries Minister briefed about the Telangana government’s business friendly policies and the measures taken in the last nine years for the development of the industrial sector. He also explained about the rapid growth recorded in the agriculture sector.

The DP World shared its plans about investing in the cold storage and warehousing sector in the State. A 5000 pallet capacity equipped cold storage would be established with international standards at Medchal. Towards this, the company informed the Industries Minister that Rs.50 crore would be invested.

The Industries Minister said the world renowned DP World’s investment in Telangana would aid in further strengthening the logistics sector in the State. The State government would extend all support to the company in expanding its operations in the State, the Minister said.