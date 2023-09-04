Telangana model is best development model for India, says KTR

Telangana, which was once a power deficit State, had emerged a power surplus State, besides topping the country in terms of highest per capita power consumption, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:18 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Citing the poor performance of BJP and Congress-ruled States in the power sector, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said Telangana, which was once a power deficit State, had emerged a power surplus State, besides topping the country in terms of highest per capita power consumption.

Stating that Telangana had achieved all this in a short span, the Minister said the Telangana model of development was the best role model for rest of India.

Sharing infographics on the performance of a few BJP and Congress ruled States in the power sector, he pointed out that in Gujarat, the power deficit had shot up by 15.94 million units while in Madhya Pradesh, it increased by 16.6 million units. Similarly, in Rajasthan, the power deficit increased from 5.32 million units in 2022 and shot upto 13.37 million units.

“In the below list the Majority of Energy deficit states are 1. Double Engine Sates (BJP governed) 2. Rest are Congress governed states or those of its Coalition partners… Telangana which was projected as a power deficit state in 2013-14 is now not only a power surplus state but also tops the country with the highest per capita consumption for any state.. Also Telangana is the only state that provides 24/7 free power to Farmers Telangana Model of Development is the best role model for rest of India..” he shared on X (formerly Twitter.

Also Read After early candidate list, BRS now steams ahead with poll preparations