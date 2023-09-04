Khammam witnessed unprecedented development in last 4 years: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:40 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Khammam: In the last four years, Khammam city and constituency witnessed immense development, which was not possible in the last 70 years, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao never denied funds for development of Khammam, which has become a role model in the State.

It was a matter of pride that the Chief Minister and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on many occasions asked officials and public representatives of other districts to visit Khammam to study the development works executed here, he said.

Ajay Kumar, who completed four years as Transport Minister, interacted with the media here on Monday. Since the country got independence, Congress and Telugu Desam parties came to power, but no MLA from Khammam became a minister, he said adding he was fortunate to get a place in Chandrashekhar Rao’s cabinet.

The minister said he was indebted to the Chief Minister for sanctioning over Rs 2000 crore for the development of Khammam and to the people of Khammam for electing him as MLA twice. Hundreds of families were given assistance under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak at their doorsteps.

Ajay Kumar claimed that unlike those who served as ministers in the past, he never interfered with the work of other MLAs in the district and acted in such a way that they could do their work. He said he involved matters related to other constituencies as per the directions of the Chief Minister and as far as necessary.

Those who served as MLAs and MPs in the past and never cared for development were now coming to people in new guises in the wake of upcoming elections. The public should be wary of such leaders, the minister said while appealing to the public to support him in the upcoming elections.

Ajay Kumar informed that Health Minister T Harish Rao would visit Khammam on September 14 for inaugurating the Government Medical College and a silver jubilee block at Mamata Hospital coinciding with the 85th birthday of former legislator Puvvada Nageswara Rao. Minister Rama Rao would also visit Khammam soon to launch development works, he added.