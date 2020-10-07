GMM Pfaudler to begin operations at Hyderabad plant

The facility located at Nacharam Industrial Estate is spread across an area of six acres

By | Business Bureau | Published: 5:44 pm

Hyderabad: GMM Pfaudler (GMMP), which had acquired De Dietrich Process Systems India’s glass lined equipment manufacturing facility in Hyderabad in July, is going to begin operations soon.

The facility located at Nacharam Industrial Estate is spread across an area of six acres. The unit has been formally inaugurated, signalling the resumption of operations. In addition to this facility, GMM Pfaudler operates two facilities in west India, one at Karamsad, Gujarat and the other at Pune, Maharashtra.

With an employee strength of over 500 employees and a sales & service support team spread across seven cities in India, GMM Pfaudler is into supply of engineered equipment and systems to the pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarak Patel, MD, GMM Pfaudler said, “Not only does this facility significantly augment our glass lined equipment manufacturing capacity, but will also help us to meet the growing demand of the pharmaceutical and chemical industries.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .