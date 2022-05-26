GMM Pfaudler to expand in Hyderabad

Published Date - 10:57 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao during a meeting with officisals of GMM Pfaudler on Thursday.

Hyderabad: GMM Pfaudler, which manufactures glass lined reactors, tanks and columns for pharmaceutical and chemical companies, announced expansion of its facility in Hyderabad. The company will invest an additional $3.7 million (about Rs 28 crore) to increase the capacity.

GMM Pfaudler had earlier invested $6.3 million (about Rs 48.5 crore) in acquisition of the glass lining equipment manufacturing facility in 2020. Within two years, the company is now making additional investment to nearly double its capacity with total employment of more than 300 people.

“I’m delighted to note the phenomenal growth of GMM Pfaudler in Hyderabad and its expansion plans. I’m sure that the Hyderabad operations will continue to play a pivotal role in the global aspirations of GMM Pfaudler,” said Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who met with GMM Pfaudler CEO (International Business) Thomas Kehl.

The company briefed Rama Rao about its presence and expansion in Hyderabad. It also expressed interest to partner with the government for Hyderabad Pharma City project.

GMM Pfaudler is a global leader in corrosion-resistant technologies, systems, and services for the chemical, pharmaceutical, food and energy industry. It has 14 manufacturing locations with an extensive sales and service network and employs more than 1,800 people across four continents.

“As we continue to look at India to help us unleash synergies through value sourcing opportunities, our Hyderabad facility will play an important role. We will continue to invest in the plant to cater to the fast growing API industry. We are confident of strengthening our leadership position in the region supported by the business-friendly Telangana State government,” said Thomas Kehl.

World Economic Forum Director Ashok J Patel, Telangana Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Lifesciences Director Shakthi M Nagappan were also present during the meeting.

