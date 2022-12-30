Hyderabad Metro Rail to run till early hours of Sunday, Jan 1

The HMRL MD said that last trains would leave originating stations at 1 am i.e. early hours of Sunday, and reach their destinations at around 2 am of January 1.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:29 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: To facilitate safe travel on the occasion of New Year Eve’s celebrations on Saturday night i.e. December 31, metro trains will be run till early morning hours of Sunday, January 1, announced HMRL, MD, NVS Reddy on Friday.

He has also mentioned that Metro Rail police and security wings will keep a close watch to ensure that there is no drunken misbehavior on the part of anyone in the trains and stations.

Discussing the arrangements for safe travel during late hours, MD, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd, MD, KVB Reddy has made an appeal to the passengers to co-operate with the authorities and travel responsibly in metro trains without giving any scope for untoward incidents.