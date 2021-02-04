GMR Group signs MoU with Airbus

To collaborate on aircraft maintenance, airport services, technologies and innovation.

By | Published: 7:23 pm

Hyderabad: GMR Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Airbus, a manufacturer of commercial aircraft, to explore collaboration opportunities across aviation services, technologies and innovation.

The MoU was signed at Aero India 2021, Bengaluru. GMR Group and Airbus will team up to explore potential synergies in several strategic areas of aviation services including maintenance, components, training, digital and airport services.

GMR Group and Airbus will collaborate to explore a broad scope of aviation services such as maintenance, components, training, digital and airport services both for commercial and military aircraft to benefit the entire aerospace ecosystem in the country.

SGK Kishore, ED-South & chief innovation officer, GMR Airports, said, “Under this partnership, GMR and Airbus teams will work together and innovate across areas such as airport operations and air cargo supply chain among others to realise our shared goals.”

“Airbus and the GMR Group are committed to high standards of operational efficiency and innovation. Through this partnership we will align in our mission to provide world-class aviation services in the region,” said Rémi Maillard, president and MD, Airbus India & South Asia.

