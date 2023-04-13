GMR Innovex launches Robotics CoE for Airports

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:47 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Hyderabad: Committed to developing cutting edge solutions, GMR Group has launched the Robotics Centre of Excellence (CoE) as part of the expansion of GMR Innovex.

The GMR Innovex- Robotics Centre of Excellence (COE) will serve as a hub for innovation, research and development and collaboration in the field of robotics. It will identify and incubate startups working in the field of robotics and co-develop innovative robotic products for the airport and aviation eco-system.

The Robotics COE will drive innovation and provide necessary infrastructure, a specially designed robotic lab to the robotic startups, drive thought leadership and collaboration with industry partners, leverage expertise and invest in potential startups, a press release said.

IT and Industries Principal Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan who participated in the launch said, “the State government has taken several initiatives towards developing the thriving robotics technology by providing a platform for the startups, industry players and other potential entities working in the robotics and automation space.”

GMR Group Executive Director-South Airports and Chief Innovation Officer, SGK Kishore said, “as the airport and aviation eco-system continues to grow, our Robotics COE will transform the industry with its cutting edge technology and solutions that would enhance efficiency, safety and sustainability.”