Go First airlines flights to remain cancelled on May 3 and 4

Go First Airways said that due to the non-supply of engines by US-based Jet engines manufacturer, operations will remain cancelled

By ANI Published Date - 10:30 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Representational Image

New Delhi: Go First Airways on Tuesday informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that all flights of the airlines will remain cancelled on May 3 and May 4, an official said on Tuesday.

In this regard, Go First Airways said that due to the non-supply of engines by US-based Jet engines manufacturer, operations will remain cancelled.

“Go First is facing financial crunch due to non-supply of engines by US-based jet engines manufacturer Pratt and Whitney (P&W) that has forced grounding more than 50 planes,” Go First official told ANI.

On Tuesday, social media was flooded with complaints from passengers regarding the cancellation of their scheduled Go Air flights. The passengers complained to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and DGCA demanding their refunds on bookings.

“My Go air ticket booking was cancelled without any reason. If flight G8 237 is operational on 03.05.2023 then there is no reason to cancel except to sell tickets at higher prices. Why only booking is cancelled when the flight is operational ?” a passenger asked.

“A flight has been cancelled for tomorrow from Srinagar to Delhi. It was cancelled and rescheduled without informing. Too Bad service GoAir. Please Refund My Money,” another passenger said.