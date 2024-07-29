Delhi top destination for Hyderabad passengers in 2024

| Delhi Top Destination For Hyderabad Passengers In 2024delhi Top Destination For Hyderabad Passengers In 2024

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 04:06 PM

Hyderabad: Delhi emerged as the top destination for passengers traveling to and from Hyderabad, accounting for 14.6 per cent of the total traffic between January and June 2024, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad saw a total of 16,14, 660 passengers traveling to and from the nation’s capital.

The report places Mumbai as the second busiest route for Hyderabad, with 11, 97, 952 passengers making up 10.8 per cent of the total. Bengaluru follows closely, with 11, 11,649 passengers, representing 10 per cent of the total traffic.

Overall, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport handled 1,10, 61,929 domestic passengers during this period, securing its position as the fourth busiest airport in India, trailing behind Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The airport experienced a significant year-over-year growth rate of 10.9 per cent, indicating a robust increase in domestic travel.

The first half of 2024 witnessed peak traffic at Hyderabad airport.

January saw 1.802 million passengers, followed by a slight dip in February to 1.730 million. March marked a rise to 1.861 million, April saw a minor decrease to 1.858 million, and May hit a peak with 1.971 million passengers. June reported 1.841 million passengers, maintaining the trend of high summer traffic.