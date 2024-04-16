Air India, Spicejet witness seat sales decline on Mumbai-Hyderabad and Delhi-Hyderabad routes

Similarly, Spicejet witnessed a decline, with seat sales decreasing from 0.05 per cent to 0.03 per cent on the Delhi-Hyderabad route.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 08:28 PM

Hyderabad: Air India and Spicejet have experienced a decline in seat sales in the highest fare bracket on major domestic routes, particularly the Mumbai to Hyderabad and Delhi to Hyderabad routes, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) report for March.

Meanwhile, Vistara has maintained seat sales stability, and Akasa Air has seen a significant drop. Air India’s seat sales dropped from 0.94 per cent to 0.84 per cent on the Mumbai-Hyderabad route and from 0.66 per cent to 0.59 per cent on the Delhi-Hyderabad route.

In contrast, Vistara maintained stability with seat sales remaining at 0.59 per cent on the Mumbai-Hyderabad route and 0.42 per cent on the Delhi-Hyderabad route. Akasa Air notably saw a significant drop from 0.05 per cent to 0.00 per cent on the Delhi-Hyderabad route.

Meanwhile, the DGCA report also highlighted punctuality trends at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Air India recorded an on-time performance of 67 per cent, with Alliance Air following at 39.9 per cent, indicating a lower punctuality rate compared to other airlines.

On the other hand, Spicejet emerged as one of the most punctual airlines with an on-time performance of 88.6 per cent. IndiGo maintained a strong on-time performance at 85.2 per cent, while Vistara demonstrated good punctuality with 82.4 per cent, ensuring timely departures and arrivals for travelers.

AIX Connect and Akasa Air also showed commendable on-time performance figures, with AIX Connect achieving 88.8 per cent and Akasa Air at 80.8 per cent.