Goa emerged champions of the 3rd Veterans Football Tournament, conducted by the Telangana Football Association

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:49 PM, Sun - 29 January 23
Goa emerge champions of Veterans Football Tournament
Goa team receiving the winners trophy on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Goa emerged champions of the 3rd Veterans Football Tournament, conducted by the Telangana Football Association, at the Gymkhana Grounds, Secunderabad on Sunday. Goa blanked Telangana 2-0 in the summit clash to lift the trophy.

Earlier in the semifinals, Goa thrashed Andhra Pradesh 2-0 to make it to the final. Later, former Indian captain Victor Amalraj awarded the trophy to the winners.

Result: Final: Goa bt Telangana 2-0; Semifinal: Goa bt Andhra Pradesh 2-0

