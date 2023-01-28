From Dangals to modern mats, Akhadas wrestle to stay afloat

Published Date - 11:20 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Hyderabad: Despite having a great history of Pahalwans, who made Kushti immensely popular during the erstwhile Nizams in Hyderabad, the practice of training in traditional mud-pit Akhadas has been gradually replaced by modern mats.

As times changed, the practice of the combat sport shifted from Dangals to modern mats. Youngsters in Hyderabad pursuing modern-day wrestling on mats quite often struggle due to lack of a supportive environment. As a result, Akhadas, the traditional wrestling schools, in Hyderabad have dwindled and are now concentrated in Puranapool, Dhoolpet and Barkhas.

The Akhadas in Hyderabad were the first wrestling schools where youngsters trained in Kushti with traditional equipment. There were no modern trappings of gym equipment, as youngsters trained with Hasil (iron ring), Rassi (rope) and other similar equipment in the red mud pits. To master their skills, the young wrestlers had to undergo hours of ‘Zor’ (practice) and have to learn the ‘Daavs’ (techniques).

“Fighting in Dangals is much harder than on mats. Indians love to fight in Dangals but the international players won’t. To master the technique of playing on mats, now wrestlers are training on them,” says Naser Bin Ali Al-Khulaqhi, General Secretary, Hyderabad Amateur Wrestling Association (AMWA).

In the past, youngsters had a keen interest in the game and were dedicated. Now we can’t see such dedication towards the game. There are many reasons for this gradual decline.

Players who take this sport as a profession were never recognised, he laments. To become a champion and winning titles is not easy and it entails a lot of hard work and discipline.

Apart from that, the wrestlers need financial aid to travel, maintain a proper diet and meet medical expenses, which is quite tough for young wrestlers.

“Wrestlers from Telangana hesitate to pursue this as a career due to lack of support. In northern parts of India like Haryana, Delhi and Punjab, there are wrestling academies, which have a lot of support from authorities. When our players meet such highly trained wrestlers in tournaments, we are struggling to give a strong fight and win medals,” says the coach at the Ustad Saleh Khulaqhi Akhada, Charminar, when asked about the scope of the game in future.

Vinayni, a bronze medalist in the south zone nationals, said, “The participation of women from our State has increased and wrestlers from other parts of the State are coming to Hyderabad to train. With basic infrastructure and nominal support, we are winning medals.”This is the game which needs more physical strength, and for that, we are training hard. We are bearing our own expenses to train. Most of us come from humble backgrounds. If we get more support, we will win more laurels for the State. Due to the passion for the game, we are still wrestling,” the 23-year-old adds.

M Shravani, Hindi Kesari 2023 title winner says: “Being in a contact sport, we are prone to injuries. Even though we compete with well-trained wrestlers at national-level tournaments, we are not able to give tough competition to them. This is because of the poor physical conditions and training.”