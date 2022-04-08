Goa police in Hyderabad to investigate mysterious lorry driver case

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:34 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Hyderabad: A police team from Goa reached the city on Friday as part of the investigation into the mysterious missing and reappearance case of Srinivas, a tempo lorry driver from Borabanda.

The Goa police team, comprising a Sub-inspector and two police constables from Anjuna police station, where a missing case was booked, reached Srinivas’s house in Borabanda in SR Nagar and questioned him. They are learned to have asked him the particulars of his date and time of travel to Goa and the subsequent incident and his return to the city.

The SR Nagar police said they were only assisting the Goa police team locally and would be not a part of the investigation, as the incident occurred in Goa and a case too was booked there.

Meanwhile, Srinivas’s family has urged the police to investigate the case thoroughly and find out what happened in Goa. Srinivas had gone missing in Goa mysteriously and returned to Hyderabad with suspicious sutures on his body earlier this month. The sutures triggered doubts that he could have become a victim of organ theft. However, doctors here ruled out that after examination, saying his organs were intact.

Relatives said Srinivas still was not able to say what happened to him during the 10 days that he had disappeared.

