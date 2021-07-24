Godavari crossed first warning level at Bhadrachalam, public alerted

Kothagudem: River Godavari crossed the first warning level at Bhadrachalam pushkar ghat in the district in the early hours of Saturday.
District Collector D Anudeep, in a statement, said the river crossed the first warning level of 43 feet at 7.45 am and the gauge reading at 10 am was 44.70 feet.
The Collector advised people living on the river banks to be alert as Godavari crossed the first warning level and water level in the river was increasing steadily.
A control room has been set up to address emergency situations and the public can call the numbers: 08744-241950 and 08743-232444 for any assistance or could send photos of the situation to be addressed to WhatsApp number, 9392919743, he added.
