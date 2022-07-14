Godavari flood situation at Bhadrachalam remains grim, river crosses 60 feet mark

Published Date - 08:38 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Kothagudem: The flood situation in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in the district remained grim with rapid increase in water level in the river on Thursday. The water level in the river, which was flowing above danger level, has crossed 60 feet level at 12 noon. At 6 pm the water level reached 62.20 feet with a discharge of 19.29 lakh cusecs. It was the eighth time the river crossed the 60 feet mark since 1976.

The bridge across Godavari at Bhadrachalam was shut for public in view of the flood situation in the river as a result Bhadrachalam town was cut off from outside world. Vehicular movement on the roads connecting the town with Chhattisgarh, Odisha and AP came to halt due to the floods.

The bridge was said to be closed after 36 years of gap due to floods, last time the bridge was closed in 1986 in which a record flood of 75.6 feet was recorded in the river. Section 144 has been imposed in Bhadrachalam and Burgampad mandals to prevent public coming onto the roads. The movement of people was being stopped and vehicular traffic on the bridge would be restricted for the next 48 hours, District Collector Anudeep Durishetty said.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar visited Godavari karakatta and flood rehabilitation centres set up at Sarapaka BPL School and at KGBV Nagineniprolu in Burgampad mandal and interacted with the evacuated people.

At Burgampad village the minister asked the residents to evacuate immediately as the flood water gradually entering the village. All the facilities like good food, drinking water and electricity facilities were being provided at rehabilitation centres for a comfortable stay and people should not risk their lives, he suggested.

Ajay Kumar visited a medical camp arranged there and inquired about the details of the medicines. If any necessary medicines were needed, the District Health and Medical Officer should be informed immediately to procure the medicines, he said.

In view of the rising flood in Godavari the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao called the minister over phone and enquired about the situation and relief measures being carried by the district administration.

Ajay Kumar, who was camping at Bhadrachalam, explained to the Chief Minister that the situation was being monitored closely and all arrangements made at relief centre and people were evacuated from the flooded areas.

The minister informed that there was an inflow of 30 lakh cusecs into Godavari from the upper reaches of Godavari and the water level might cross the 70 feet mark in next 24 hours. Steps were being taken to increase rehabilitation centres to evacuate people in all the low lying areas.