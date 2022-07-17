Godavari receding at Bhadrachalam, still above danger level

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:42 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

File Photo.

Kothagudem: The flood level in river Godavari has started receding at a rapid pace at Bhadrachalam in the district, but was still above danger level. The water level in the river was 64.80 feet at 6 am on Sunday and reached 60.20 feet at 6 pm. With the flood situation easing a little bit, the district officials have withdrawn the Section 144 imposed in Bhadrachalam and Burgampad mandals.

Similarly, restrictions on the movement of vehicles on the bridge across the river at Bhadrachalam have also been withdrawn and the bridge was opened for the public after two days, informed District Collector Anudeep Durishetty. However, he advised the public to avoid taking selfies at water bodies and asked the people to be cautious as the water level in Godavari was yet to return to normal state. Those at relief centres have to stay put at the centres for another few days.

Meanwhile, Director Public Health Dr. G Srinivas Rao, the nodal officer for Kothagudem, Mulugu and Bhupalpally districts, visited several relief centres and interacted with evacuated people. He informed that 11 PHCs, 41 health sub-centres and 119 villages were in flood affected areas.

As many as 371 medical relief camps were functioning round the clock offering health services to people. Around 30 medical officers, 306 paramedical staff and 200 ASHAs were deployed for the purpose. As on date, about 6,782 persons were treated. So far, 4,580 chlorine tablets have been distributed to households in flood affected areas and 117 pregnant women have been shifted to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital from flood affected areas, Dr. Srinivas Rao added.

Panchayat Raj Commissioner and special officer for flood relief Hanumantha Rao inspected a relief centre at Mondikunta village of Aswapuram mandal. He asked people to stay in the rehabilitation centres until the flood subsides completely.