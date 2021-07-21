Godavarikhani residents praise KCR for sanctioning medical college

TRS workers led by local MLA Korukanti Chander celebrated the decision to establish a medical college at Godavarikhani by bursting crackers and distributing sweets

Peddapalli: Residents of the coal belt town of Godavarikhani showered praise on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his decision to establish a medical college in the town as well as enhancing the retirement age of Singareni workers to 61 years.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi workers led by local MLA Korukanti Chander on Wednesday celebrated the decision by bursting crackers and distributing sweets at Godavarikhani chowk. They also performed palabhishekam to the portrait of the Chief Minister.

Chander said the long standing dream of the locals has come true with the Chief Minister’s decision to establish a medical college in the town. The town will emerge as a medical hub in the region, he added.

By enhancing the retirement age of Singareni workers, Chandrashekhar Rao once again proved that he was a well-wisher of SCCL workers, the MLA said, adding that the Chief Minister, who revived the hereditary job system in the company, has done a lot for Singareni employees.

Activists of Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) also performed palabishekam to Chandrashekhar Rao’s portrait at Two incline coal mine, Ramagundam-I.

TBGKS general secretary Miryala Rajireddy termed the Chief Minister’s decision to enhance retirement age as a historic one and said workers would get financial benefit.

He thanked MLC and TBGKS honorary president K Kavitha and ministers representing assembly constituencies of Singareni area for working to enhance retirement age. He also thanked local MLA for striving hard to sanction a medical college for Godavarikhani.

Union leaders Penchala Thirupathi, Dasari Narsaiah and others participated in the programme.

