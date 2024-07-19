Coal mine accident: Singareni to take measures to improve safety in mines

Following death of two workers after a sidewall collapsed on them at the OCM-2 coal mine on Wednesday, Managing Director N Balram strong measures would be taken to improve safety in the mines.

19 July 2024

Hyderabad: Following death of two workers after a sidewall collapsed on them at the OCM-2 coal mine on Wednesday in Ramagundam area of Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) management on Friday announced that it would take measures to improve the safety of workers in coal mines.

Company Chairman and Managing Director N Balram, who met representatives of trade unions, Director General of Mines Safety and officials of Singareni at the 48th Tripartite review meeting held at Singareni Bhavan, said strong measures would be taken to improve safety in the mines.”Every worker’s life is very precious. Strict measures will be taken to prevent accidents. We will also take the suggestions of the trade unions to improve safety in the mines,”he said.

Expressing concern over the accidents taking place in coal mines, the CMD said most of the accidents occur due to negligence and by not following safety guidelines. “The management will never force workers to perform duties in unprotected workplaces. At the same time, they should realize the importance of self-protection,”he said.

Earlier, the meeting offered condolences to the workers who died in the accident.