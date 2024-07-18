TBGKS stages protest against privatisation of coal blocks

Published Date - 18 July 2024

Hyderabad: Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) leaders staged a protest in front of Raj Bhavan along with other trade unions on Thursday demanding the coal blocks in Singareni coal belt to be allotted only to the SCCL instead of privatising them.

The TBGKS vice president Kapu Krishna and others were arrested by the police during the protests and taken to SR Nagar station. BRTU and TGBKS leaders condemned the illegal arrests and warned that the fight against privatisation of coal blocks would b intensified.