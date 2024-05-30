Singareni worker dies in accident in GDK-11 incline coal mine

A resident of Pannur of Ramagiri mandal, Ejjigiri Pratap is working as LHD operator in 11 incline coal mine. Pratap sustained serious injuries on his stomach as he was run over by LHD machine while discharging duties in the morning.

Peddapalli: A Singareni worker died in a mine accident that took place in GDK-11 incline coal mine, Godavarikhani, on Thursday morning.

Though other workers tried to shift him to hospital, he died by the time. Exact reason for the accident is not yet known. Police visited the spot and began investigation by registering the case.

Dead body was shifted to Godavarikhani Singareni area hospital.