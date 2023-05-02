Gold declines Rs 225; silver plunges Rs 380

By PTI Published Date - 06:31 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

New Delhi: Gold price declined Rs 225 to Rs 60,075 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid a fall in precious metal prices internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at Rs 60,300 per 10 grams. Silver also went lower by Rs 380 to Rs 75,600 per kg.

“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,075 per 10 grams, down Rs 225 per 10 grams,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were trading lower at USD 1,987 per ounce and USD 25.05 per ounce, respectively.

Gold prices traded down in Asian trading hours on Tuesday.