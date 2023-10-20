Gold futures rise Rs 381 to Rs 60,699 per 10 grams

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

03:00 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

New Delhi: Gold prices on Friday rose Rs 381 to Rs 60,699 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 381 or 0.63 per cent at Rs 60,699 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,051 lots.

Globally, gold was trading 0.66 per cent higher at USD 1,993.50 per ounce in New York.