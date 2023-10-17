Gold remains flat; silver dives Rs 300

However, silver declined Rs 300 to Rs 73,700 per kilogram. In the previous trade, silver had settled at Rs 74,000 per kg.

Published Date - 04:22 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

New Delhi: Gold remained flat at Rs 60,150 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the overseas markets, gold and silver were trading slightly higher at USD 1,915 per ounce and USD 22.55 per ounce, respectively.

“Gold traded within the previous day range amid the US ramping up efforts to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from expanding into a regional conflict.

“Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yield jumped on Monday, which also weighed on prices,” Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.