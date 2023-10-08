Gold worth Rs 1 crore seized from Trichy airport

Two large pieces of gold having a purity of 24 karats, weighing 1022 grams and 850 grams respectively valued at Rs 1,08,10,800 were extracted from paste-like materials concealed in shoes and underwear worn by children of a male passenger, a release said.

By ANI Published Date - 07:20 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Trichy: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), Trichy seized gold worth Rs 1,08,10,800 extracted from paste-like materials concealed in shoes and underwear worn by children of a male passenger.

Two large pieces of gold having a purity of 24 karats, weighing 1022 grams and 850 grams respectively valued at Rs 1,08,10,800 were extracted from paste-like materials concealed in shoes and underwear worn by children of a male passenger, a release said.

The passengers arrived at Trichy Airport from Kuala Lumpur on an Air Asia flight (AK-29) on Friday, it added.

In another case, an Indian passenger from Kuala Lumpur carrying undeclared gold weighing 1.06 kg valued at Rupees 61 lakhs was arrested at Trichy airport. The gold has been seized and the investigation is going on.

Earlier the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), Trichy seized gold worth Rs.23.84 lakhs in three separate cases on Friday.

“In the first case, a gold cut piece was concealed in the pant pocket of a passenger from Kuala Lumpur. In the second and third cases, gold was concealed as buttons of jeans pant and gold was sprayed on a transparent sheet wrapped over a carton box from passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur respectively. A total 401 gms of gold valued at Rs.23.84 lakhs was detected and seized,” DC, Trichy Customs said.